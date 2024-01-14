Short Interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Grows By 21.2%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,570,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 19,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Barclays stock remained flat at $7.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,873,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,590,581. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 1,934.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 159,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 33.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,026.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 242,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 171.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

