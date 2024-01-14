Short Interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Decreases By 61.9%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 10.8 %

CLBTW stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 11,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,305. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellebrite DI stock. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Cellebrite DI accounts for 0.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

