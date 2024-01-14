Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Drops By 62.1%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CNOBP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.20. 246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

ConnectOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

