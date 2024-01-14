Short Interest in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Rises By 21.2%

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

FMBH traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $32.58. 57,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,746. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $371,272.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $7,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $30,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,182.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $371,272.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

