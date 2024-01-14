Short Interest in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Drops By 21.9%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,050,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 23,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,817,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

