Short Interest in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Rises By 19.1%

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Insider Activity at NNN REIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

In other NNN REIT news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NNN REIT news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $47,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,412. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $90,553,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NNN REIT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 29.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after buying an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,617,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,271,000 after buying an additional 491,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 254.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 634,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,998,000 after acquiring an additional 455,085 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,155. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.01.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.10%.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

Featured Articles

