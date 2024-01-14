Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Decreases By 23.1%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,648,800 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 4,744,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,317.1 days.

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCDGF shares. BNP Paribas lowered Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.