Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Decreases By 23.1%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,648,800 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 4,744,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,317.1 days.
Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCDGF shares. BNP Paribas lowered Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.
