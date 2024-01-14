Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Declines By 22.0%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.4 days.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at C$164.50 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of C$160.34 and a one year high of C$238.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$173.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$188.35.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.