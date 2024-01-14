Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Declines By 22.0%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.4 days.
Pernod Ricard Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at C$164.50 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of C$160.34 and a one year high of C$238.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$173.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$188.35.
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pernod Ricard
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.