Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Decreases By 27.5%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 957,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 223.8 days.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of QBCRF stock remained flat at $23.87 during trading hours on Friday. 5,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

