Short Interest in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Declines By 21.4%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 453,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $332,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,953.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,010 shares of company stock valued at $996,822. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in QuinStreet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,306,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 626,144 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 61,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,574,000 after buying an additional 87,371 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

