Short Interest in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Declines By 20.2%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,999.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 365,657 shares in the company, valued at $18,714,325.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 486.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 71,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on Red River Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $54.43 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $388.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

