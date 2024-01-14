Short Interest in Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Declines By 25.0%

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 664,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Relo Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RELOF opened at C$15.39 on Friday. Relo Group has a 1-year low of C$15.39 and a 1-year high of C$15.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.39.
About Relo Group
