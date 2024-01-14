Short Interest in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Decreases By 20.8%

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QSR opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

