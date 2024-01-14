Short Interest in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Declines By 27.1%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

REX American Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

REX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.97. 212,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,790. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $51.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $786.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,254,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after purchasing an additional 818,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 49,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 550,029 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on REX American Resources

About REX American Resources

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.