Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Declines By 62.3%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RIV Capital Trading Up 20.0 %

OTCMKTS:CNPOF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.10. 9,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

