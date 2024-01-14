Short Interest in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Decreases By 23.2%

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,700 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 766,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 64.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RMTI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.