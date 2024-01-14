Short Interest in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Increases By 129.9%

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,500 shares, an increase of 129.9% from the December 15th total of 196,800 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 843,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shengfeng Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Shengfeng Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shengfeng Development Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Shengfeng Development stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.19. 441,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,613. Shengfeng Development has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

