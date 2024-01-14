Short Interest in Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Declines By 21.8%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,100 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 501,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

TBVPF stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

