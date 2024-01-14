Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Declines By 56.8%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of TKGSY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

