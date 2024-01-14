Short Interest in Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Expands By 15.6%

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 319.0 days.
Toyota Tsusho Price Performance
OTCMKTS TYHOF remained flat at $59.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. Toyota Tsusho has a one year low of $40.88 and a one year high of $59.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07.
About Toyota Tsusho
