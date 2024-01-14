Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Expands By 33.8%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VCI Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VCI Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in VCI Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VCI Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

VCI Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 3,183,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,597. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. VCI Global has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

