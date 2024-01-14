Short Interest in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expands By 44.4%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 21.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 21,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $63,229.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 456,923 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,953.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,995,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,437,851.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 21,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $63,229.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,717.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,337,691 shares of company stock worth $7,938,546 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 879.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VRCA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.68% and a negative net margin of 1,507.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

