Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Decreases By 39.1%

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,147,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 44,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 677,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 347,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 429,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 237,633 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

UITB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $46.76. 74,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $47.40.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0558 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

