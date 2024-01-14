Short Interest in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Grows By 81.3%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $47.77.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0234 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
