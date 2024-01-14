Short Interest in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Grows By 81.3%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0234 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSDA. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,510,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 25,526 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 252,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.