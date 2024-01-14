Short Interest in Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Decreases By 41.5%

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,439,600 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 5,880,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,198.0 days.
Vinda International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VDAHF remained flat at $2.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. Vinda International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
About Vinda International
