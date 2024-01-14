Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Grows By 16.1%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 307,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Insider Activity at VOXX International

In other VOXX International news, Director Steven R. Downing acquired 1,568,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,312,558 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 650.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the third quarter worth $295,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 47.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 97.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 173,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $8.34 on Friday. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

