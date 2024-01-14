Short Interest in Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Drops By 55.2%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wajax Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF remained flat at $22.99 during midday trading on Friday. Wajax has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85.

Get Wajax alerts:

About Wajax

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.