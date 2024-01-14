Sierra Capital LLC Acquires 3,258 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $123,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. 2,756,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,808. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

