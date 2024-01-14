Sierra Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sierra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $279,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $149.29. The company had a trading volume of 786,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,443. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

