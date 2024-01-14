SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGMA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered SigmaTron International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SigmaTron International in a report on Sunday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SGMA

SigmaTron International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.