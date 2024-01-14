SingularityNET Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.69 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $289.49 million and approximately $23.69 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00018781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,856.68 or 0.99875190 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.92 or 0.00263153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011345 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,665,354.3915045 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29036527 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $26,949,814.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

