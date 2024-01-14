Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.70

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.70 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 90.65 ($1.16). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 89.85 ($1.15), with a volume of 1,152,898 shares.

Sirius Real Estate Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,995.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius Real Estate

About Sirius Real Estate

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Kelly Cleveland acquired 22,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £19,994.34 ($25,486.73). 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

