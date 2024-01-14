SKALE Network Price Up 11.4% This Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0889 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $456.31 million and $38.66 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,134,227,671 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

