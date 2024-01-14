SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $24.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SGH. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.60. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.68.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at about $34,634,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at about $32,497,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

