Socha Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up about 0.3% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $102,630,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,975,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,349,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 1,082,994 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 22.7% during the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,422,000 after buying an additional 168,914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 327,823 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TQQQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 64,107,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,209,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

