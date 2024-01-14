SOLVE (SOLVE) 1-Day Volume Tops $191,518.91

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $191,518.91 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

