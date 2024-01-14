Sono-Tek (SOTK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, January 15th.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 5.15%. On average, analysts expect Sono-Tek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOTK stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 million, a PE ratio of 138.29 and a beta of -0.30. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sono-Tek by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sono-Tek by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

