Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($146.59) to £111 ($141.49) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
