Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Spirit Realty Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $45.60.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.14%.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.