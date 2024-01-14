Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $157.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

