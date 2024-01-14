Spreng Capital Management Inc. Acquires 32 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,466.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DE opened at $386.51 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

