Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,049 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHD opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

