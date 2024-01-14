Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.67.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $492.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,003,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.54. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

