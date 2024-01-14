Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 702 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,854,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. 13,218,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,506,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

