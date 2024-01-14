State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $108.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $118.94. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

