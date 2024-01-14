State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP opened at $83.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

