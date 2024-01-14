State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TXT opened at $79.38 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXT

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.