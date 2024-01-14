State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,207 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

