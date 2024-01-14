Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,010,000 after acquiring an additional 614,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $113.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

