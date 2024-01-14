Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Stereotaxis Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 87.98% and a negative net margin of 67.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stereotaxis

Institutional Trading of Stereotaxis

In other news, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,692,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,642.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 53,078 shares of company stock worth $80,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 5.7% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,249,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 176,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 101,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.